Burnham’s Gary Anderson wins again to make World Championships darts quarter final

Burnham-On-Sea darts star Gary Anderson knocked Michael van Gerwen out of the World Darts Championships on Tuesday evening (December 30th) to reach the quarter finals for the first time in four years.

The two former champions exchanged 19 180s and both averaged close to 100 during an absorbing contest, where Gary Anderson led throughout to book a quarter-final match against England’s Justin Hood.

At 55, Gary Anderson is aiming to become the oldest winner of the Sid Waddell Trophy in history and will fancy his chances of getting past rookie Hood on the day after Hogmanay.

Anderson hit eleven maximums and averaged 99.10 as he eliminated the No3 seed in front of a huge audience at Alexandra Palace and watching on Sky.

Burnham’s 2015 and 2016 world champion started the better of the two former champions, opening up a 2-0 lead. Van Gerwen did pull one set back only for Anderson to rattle off the next two to wrap up victory.

Both men averaged a hair under 100, with van Gerwen slightly out-throwing his opponent in defeat by a margin of 99.8 vs 99.1

Finishes were a problem for the Dutch No. 3 seed. His doubles percentage of 31% was beaten by Anderson on 38% while his highest checkout was 80, Anderson topping out at 101.

Anderson said bluntly afterwards: “I think I was rotten, and Michael was rotten. I knew Michael can miss a few doubles but not that many. So, we pinched it at the end. Happy to get through.”

Gary lives with his family in Burnham-On-Sea and previously helped his family run a pub in Rooksbridge.