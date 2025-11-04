VIDEO: Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club pauses for special tribute to long-time supporter

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Juvenile Carnival Club made a heartfelt gesture during Monday night’s carnival procession by briefly pausing to remember a dedicated local supporter who passed away earlier this year.

Terry Rickard, owner of Burnham Waste and a long-time friend of the club, died in February aged 77. He was a long-time sponsor of the club and allowed it to build carts at his premises in Highbridge.

As a mark of respect, Hillview’s cart paused in Love Lane during the procession — near his daughter’s home – for a moment of reflection. It was followed by the playing of The Last Post, featured here, in a nod to him serving as a Royal Marine, ending with applause.

The club’s Julia Rosser told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Terry and his family have always been dedicated supporters of the club, so to mark this the cart briefly stopped, and a special tribute was played in Love Lane outside his daughter’s home as a special mark of thanks and respect.”

A sign on the front of the cart also remembers Terry with his photo and the message ‘Thank you Terry’.

Hillview’s entry, titled ‘Jewels of Arabia’, dazzled spectators and judges alike, earning applause and cheers along the route.