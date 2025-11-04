14.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Nov 04, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsVIDEO: Burnham's Hillview Carnival Club pauses for special tribute to long-time supporter
News

VIDEO: Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club pauses for special tribute to long-time supporter

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Juvenile Carnival Club made a heartfelt gesture during Monday night’s carnival procession by briefly pausing to remember a dedicated local supporter who passed away earlier this year.

Terry Rickard, owner of Burnham Waste and a long-time friend of the club, died in February aged 77. He was a long-time sponsor of the club and allowed it to build carts at his premises in Highbridge.

As a mark of respect, Hillview’s cart paused in Love Lane during the procession — near his daughter’s home – for a moment of reflection. It was followed by the playing of The Last Post, featured here, in a nod to him serving as a Royal Marine, ending with applause.

The club’s Julia Rosser told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Terry and his family have always been dedicated supporters of the club, so to mark this the cart briefly stopped, and a special tribute was played in Love Lane outside his daughter’s home as a special mark of thanks and respect.”

A sign on the front of the cart also remembers Terry with his photo and the message ‘Thank you Terry’.

Hillview’s entry, titled ‘Jewels of Arabia’, dazzled spectators and judges alike, earning applause and cheers along the route.

 

Previous article
30 exhibitors taking part in Burnham-On-Sea MP’s Pensioners’ Fair on Friday
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Results 2025: Ramblers win top place with coal strikers theme

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
14.4 ° C
15.3 °
14.1 °
86 %
2.7kmh
93 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com