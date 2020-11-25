A Burnham-On-Sea charity has launched a new online fundraising push after seeing a 50% increase in the number of enquiries during the pandemic.

In Charley’s Memory was set up in memory of Burnham-On-Sea teenager Charley Marks, who sadly took his own life. It offers mental health support to young people.

Dawn Carey, Operations Manager at the charity, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This year, like so many other charities we have lost essential funding due to events being cancelled, so we are doing things slightly differently.”

“Our founder, Jo Clement, has launched a raffle online – tickets are priced at £5.00 with one free number for every £5.00 spent.”

She adds: “As always, we have been inundated with donations from our wonderful community. We would prefer to thank everyone personally but due to the sheer amount of donations we simply do not have the time to do this.”

“We are fortunate that we received funding for the National Lottery and The Priory Learning Trust to name a few, and it has been this level of support that has kept our doors open.”

“Covid has affected so many businesses and charities, so we know how fortunate we are. We have already seen a 50% increase in the number of enquiries we are getting now, and we have a wonderful team who are on hand to deal with these.”

“We continue to provide face to face counselling and have very strict procedures in place to make sure we are as Covid safe as we can be, yesterday we launched our 360 virtual tour of the counselling rooms, we hope this will help ease the anxiety some people face when going to new places. You can view this on our website.”