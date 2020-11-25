Proposals have been unveiled this week for a major expansion of Brent Knoll’s Grange Hotel to include a new visitor centre, event venue, accommodation and leisure facilities.

The hotel in Bristol Road has submitted an outline planning application for a redevelopment of the site, which is located on the eastern side of Brent Knoll.

A spokesman for the hotel told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Having taken over the hotel just two years ago, much of the owners’ time has now been spent in lockdown.”

“As a team, the enthusiasm and commitment to the area remains high and this quiet time has enabled them to further develop a vision for the hotel.”

“Their aim is to expand the facilities within the 9-+ acres site occupied by the hotel and grounds, creating an important new venue for the Brent Knoll and Burnham-On-Sea area.”

“This more comprehensive development was prompted by a smaller pre-application enquiry that was made in 2018 and was encouraged by Sedgemoor officers.”

“At this stage in the planning process the team is committing to early engagement with key stakeholders.”

The outline proposals include:

An Events and Banqueting Venue to accommodate weddings and conferences

Restaurant and leisure facilities

Increased hotel and lodges for use by families and visitors

A visitor centre for tourists to the area

The spokesman adds: “Currently an assessment of planning issues is being undertaken by an experienced team that the owner has engaged to help him through the process. This will ensure the proposal meets with the relevant policies both locally and at a national level.”

“As you will appreciate this also requires a substantial financial investment and a long-term commitment to the area. At this stage, the team is making an Outline Planning Application to clarify the broad principles of the proposals.”

“If approved, this will be followed by detailed applications which will require further consultation.”

A web site for consultation feedback has been set up here. The consultation ends on 8th December.