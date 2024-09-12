Burnham’s MP pushes Planning Inspectorate for decision on future of Brean Pontins holiday park

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP Ashley Fox has written to the Planning Inspectorate expressing his concern over the delay about making a final decision over the future of the village’s Pontins holiday park.

As first reported here, a group of Brean tourism businesses is challenging EDF’s ability to close the Brean Sands holiday park for three years in order to accommodate hundreds of Hinkley Point workers there. This has led to a huge downturn in their trade and footfall.

MP Ashley Fox, who recently met Brean businesses, writes in the letter to the Planning Inspectorate: “I am writing to express my concern regarding the ongoing delay in the determination of the appeal related to Brean Sands Holiday Centre in South Road, Brean. My constituents have been waiting for a considerable period, and the uncertainty surrounding this decision is causing concern.”

“As you are aware, the Pontins site plays a crucial role in the local economy as a designated tourism site, attracting visitors and supporting numerous jobs in the region.”

“The timely resolution of this appeal is essential to secure the sustainable tourism status of Brean and to ensure the continued economic stability of the area.”

“While I understand that there is currently a backlog of cases, I would like to request that this case be given priority in the allocation of an Inspector. The longer this decision is delayed, the greater the risk to the tourism sector in Brean. Residents and businesses in Brean deserve clarity and certainty about the future of the Pontins site.”

As reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com, EDF has taken over the Pontins site to house 900 Hinkley Point C workers. After Hinkley Point C is finished, EDF says the park will revert back to tourism use.