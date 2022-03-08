Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has thanked residents who have donated items to its Ukraine refugee appeal and has now stopped taking donations.

The club has received scores of kind donations during the last few days in response to Russia’s invasion of the country.

Paul Hale, manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are full for the moment – the response to donations has been amazing.”

“We are now trying to source getting items out to where they need to go.”

“As a result, we have currently stopped taking donations until further notice. Thank you to everyone who has donated items and also to those who gave boxes, especially to Leakers Removals.”