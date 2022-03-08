Sedgemoor District Council has announced this week that it is considering the disposal of the site of the two former tennis courts at Crosses Penn in Burnham-On-Sea as part of proposals to create modern new sports facilities in their place.

The authority says it is proposed that the land will be transferred to Crosses Penn Community Sports Trust by way of a 25-year lease in order to convert the existing tennis courts into two multi-use games areas to include a tennis court, a five-a-side football pitch, and netball and basketball courts, plus an exercise track around the perimeter.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun says members of the public who wish to comment or object to the proposals should do so in writing by 5pm on 29th March.

“The proposals and any objections or comments will then form a report which will be debated at an Executive meeting, probably in May,” she adds.

She says that a plan of the proposed land can be obtained by contacting the council’s Tim Mander on 01278 435331 or by email at tim.mander@Sedgemoor.gov.uk.

A plan is also available for inspection during normal officer hours at the council’s Bridgwater House Reception, King Square, Bridgwater TA6 3AR.