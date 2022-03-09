Three newly elected Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) will now represent Somerset’s young people on a number of key issues including climate change, mental health, LGBTQ+, equality and safety.

Joel Fowler, Jasmine Fowler and Roxanne Wylie will start their two-year terms of office in March 2022, with their campaigns running until 2024.

MYP candidates attended a development and information event at Richard Huish College, Taunton, ahead of student voting across Somerset schools and colleges.

The Leader of Somerset County Council, Cllr David Fothergill, and Lead Member for Children’s Services, Councillor Frances Nicholson, both spoke encouragingly at the event, sharing their experiences and inspiration to get involved with making a difference in the community and the need to be attentive to the marginalised, ‘quiet voices’ in our county.

Over 2,500 young people aged 11-18 years voted for their next representatives, who will now platform their interests and concerns about the climate, mental health, LGBTQ+, equality and safety.

Cllr Frances Nicholson said: “I‘d like to extend a very warm welcome to Somerset’s newest Members of Youth Parliament. After the last two challenging years, it’s never been more important for the voices of young people to be heard. I wish the three MYPs all the very best as they start their two years in office.”

Somerset Youth Parliament has also appointed three Deputy MYPs and welcomed new members to its Advisory Group (which is open for anyone 11-18 years to join).

Youth Parliament’s first task is to promote the national annual Make Your Mark Vote which enables all students 11-18 years to vote on a priority topic for UK Youth Parliament to run this year’s campaign.

Voting took place throughout February and was open to all schools and colleges. The results for Somerset will inform our leaders, decision makers and partners about what young people are concerned about.

For more information about Make Your Mark, check out British Youth Council | Make Your Mark – UK Youth Parliament (byc.org.uk)