Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church marked the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne on Sunday (February 6th) with two special services.

St Andrew’s Church held a commemoration of the Queen’s Accession at its services at 8am and 10am.

The date was significant as The Queen succeeded to the Throne on the 6 February, 1952 on the death of her father, King George VI.

“We sang some of the hymns that were used at the Queen’s coronation in 1953 and the choir sang the anthem ‘I was Glad’ by Herbert Parry, which has been sung at many royal occasions,” said Rev Graham Witts, vicar of Burnham.

“At the request of Buckingham Palace, the marking of the Accession is a commemoration rather than a celebration.”

More events are being planned in Burnham-On-Sea during the extended June Bank Holiday weekend to mark the Platinum Jubilee.