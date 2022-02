A car fire caused long delays on the M5 motorway between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston on Sunday (February 6th).

The southbound carriageway between J21 and J22 was temporarily closed while fire crews, Police and Highways England were on scene.

“There were delays of 25 minutes, with three miles of congestion on the approach at around 12.20pm,” said a spokesman.

The lanes fully re-opened at around 1.30pm. No-one was hurt in the incident.