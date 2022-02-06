A new primetime BBC1 drama series which was partly filmed in Burnham-On-Sea and Brean is set to be watched by millions of TV viewers this evening (Sunday, February 6th).

The show, called Chloe, will be broadcast at 9pm on Sunday February 6th on BBC One and will also be available on the BBC iPlayer. The six, one-hour episodes will also air on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Scenes were filmed last Spring on Burnham-On-Sea beach, outside Burnham Pavilion, in the sea, and along parts of Burnham’s South Esplanade at Quantock Court plus on top of Brean Down.

Chloe stars some of the UK’s hottest young acting talent including Erin Doherty (who starred in Netflix’s The Crown), Billy Howle (The Serpent), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London) and Jack Farthing (Poldark).

Described as a “mystery about obsession, deceit, identity and grief,” it is being overseen by creator and writer Alice Seabright (who was the director of Netflix hit series Sex Education).

The new psychological thriller has also been filmed in Bristol and other parts of the region by Mam Tor Productions for BBC One and Amazon Studios.

Having recently drawn critical acclaim for her portrayal of Princess Anne in The Crown, Doherty plays Becky in the series. Still living with her mum and working as a temp, Becky compares herself to the picture-perfect lives on Instagram, compulsively returning to one account: Chloe’s.

Writer and director Alice Seabright, pictured below, says: “Becky is a complex, courageous heroine and there is no one better to play her than Erin. All these characters have been a dream to write, and it now feels like they’ve found their soulmates in our amazing cast. I can’t wait to start bringing the show to life with them, and with our wonderful crew.”