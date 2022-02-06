Police have carried out three local drugs raids over the past few days in a bid to shut down cannabis growing operations.

Officers carried out search warrants in Highbridge, Bridgwater and Wellington under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The action has resulted in three arrests for the suspected cultivation of cannabis, confirmed Police.

A spokesperson for the Sedgemoor Police beat team said: “Importantly, this has taken drugs off the streets.”

Police add that cannabis farms are highly dangerous and pose a serious risk of fire. “Often, the electricity meter has been bypassed and seriously overloaded electrical circuits run close to water-filled pipes. Plants grown upstairs in a building can also cause floorboards to rot, presenting the danger of collapse.”

“It is also important to consider that sometimes the people working in the ‘farms’ are victims of human trafficking and working against their will.”

“Every cannabis farm we destroy helps prevent a vicious circle. The plants won’t end up as street deals, the profits won’t go on to fund other crime, and they won’t ruin lives or pollute our communities.”

DI Angela Burtonwood previously said: “We take the supply of cannabis extremely seriously and anyone found to be involved in the supply of cannabis will be dealt with robustly.”

“Cannabis cultivation not only feeds a multi-million pound black market in increasingly potent and dangerous cannabis, which can have lasting physical and mental health effects on users – it is also a key driver in modern slavery.”

“We also recognise the huge amount of theft of energy from the national grid and with our partners at Western Power Distribution and we are working hard to tackle this.”

“I encourage people to observe what is happening in their community and tell the police if they are aware of anything suspicious or drug related activity. Every piece of intelligence police receive is acted upon.”

Cannabis growing – Police advice on the signs to look for:

A strong vegetable smell

Windows covered from the inside with plastic or polythene

Condensation on windows

Curtains always drawn

House appearing unoccupied, or tenants who do not engage with their neighbours

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.