A Burnham-On-Sea hotel has raised hundreds of pounds for two local charities.

The Victoria Hotel has this week presented a total of £840 to Burnham mental health charity In Charley’s Memory (ICM) and rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue.

The hotel’s Ryan Andress and Julie Brown have handed over the funds — £420 to each group — to ICM’s Pauline West and Dawn Carey and BARB’s Craig Dunbar, as pictured here.

Ryan said: “We are delighted to have raised funds for two great local charities with the support of our customers. The money was raised from the sale of charity baubles on our community Christmas tree and a grand raffle.”

Raffle prizes were kindly donated from the Victoria, Ritz Cinema, Dusicake, Body Shop at Home, Brean Golf Club and Burnham gig rowing club.

Both charities thanked the hotel team and its customers for their support.