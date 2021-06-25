TV crews have been in Brean this week, filming scenes for new BBC One drama TV series Chloe.

Scenes have been filmed in a caravan overlooking the beach at Brean Down Caravan Park and also on top of Brean Down on Friday evening, as pictured here.

The crews were in Burnham-On-Sea earlier this month, as we reported here, filming the psychological thriller.

The six, one-hour episodes will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will also be available on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Chloe stars some of the UK’s hottest young acting talent including Erin Doherty (who starred in Netflix’s The Crown), Billy Howle (The Serpent), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London) and Jack Farthing (Poldark).

Described as a “mystery about obsession, deceit, identity and grief,” it is being overseen by creator and writer Alice Seabright (who was the director of Netflix hit series Sex Education).

The new series has also been filmed in Bristol and other parts of the region by Mam Tor Productions for BBC One and Amazon Studios.