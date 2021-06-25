A new fitness class in Berrow is starting to help people aged over 60 get more active in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

The first fitness classes, originally launched at the start of 2020, are called FABS (Flexibility, Aerobics, Balance and Strength) and aim to help older residents remain active.

The organiser, Burnham resident Anne Panesar, who worked as a NHS counsellor for several years and retrained as an instructor so she could deliver the exercise classes at Berrow Village Hall, says her classes have proved so popular that a new one is starting.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been four weeks since I reopened my community exercise classes for older people at Berrow Village Hall.”

“Time has flown by and I’m delighted at how keen people in the area are to get back to fitness after the closure of adult indoor exercise classes during lockdown.”

“I am now opening a new class for Monday mornings at 11 am, starting from July 12th. The venue is spacious, clean and we can open windows and doors to maintain good ventilation.”



While England’s current Lockdown restrictions have been extended and will remain in place until later in July, this does not affect exercise classes.

“We all need to increase our levels of activity after so many months at home due to the COVID pandemic which has had a deconditioning effect. A group exercise class is a fun and social way to get back in shape post-Lockdown.”

“We are working in particular at improving bone and muscle strength, flexibility, balance and aerobic capacity – all this improves our immune system and our confidence too.”

“All required COVID health and safety measures are being followed, including arriving to class wearing a mask and keeping windows and doors open to ensure adequate ventilation which lowers the risk of COVID transmission.”

For more details, email anne.panesar@moveitorloseit.co .uk