Mark Pre-School

Mark First and Pre-School Academy School has unveiled its newly extended Pre-school facilities.

A number of extensive improvements have been made, including a new substantial covered outside decking area, in addition to the extended pre-school.

Fiona Robertson and Jo Collyer, Executive Headteacher and Head of School, say the improved facilities have enabled staff to enhance the pre-school provision for children aged 2-4 years of age.

“Our Pre-school is situated in an idyllic setting, and is linked directly to our First School where children can continue their learning journey,” says a spokeswoman.

“We are also part of the Wessex Learning Trust providing an excellent education from 2-19.”

“Our curriculum is enriched by the wonderful outdoor learning opportunities we provide all year round.”

The pre-school is currently following the government roadmap out of lockdown, but visits are still welcome, and to arrange a tour, contact the Pre-School Manager on 01278 641691 or by email at mark.preschool@educ.somerset.gov.uk

 

 
