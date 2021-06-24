A Burnham-On-Sea artist is set to open a new art gallery and coffee bar in the heart of the town centre on Saturday (June 26th).

Jax Gardiner-White will launch Gallery 1407 in the High Street in place of Whites farm shop, which closed earlier this year.

Jax says she’s passionate about art and is inviting artists, sculptors and creators to showcase their work in the new gallery.

She’s been creating her own colourful artwork, exhibiting in galleries across the region for several years.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Burnham’s art scene is so inspirational and diverse – we want to showcase the best of what local people create.”

“We’re not just a space on the High Street, we will showcase artwork in a retail space that we occupy and then promote the creations through social media and regular video blogs.”

“We’re not your normal ‘white wall gallery’, we’re creating a cool space for creators to showcase their artwork with an artisan coffee bar with a twist.”

“Nothing about us is what you’d expect, we are passionate about what we do and offer a unique experience to showcase work.”

“To find out more, just pop in and have a chat or reach out to us via social media or call us on 01278 787211.”

She adds: “If you’re keen to showcase your artwork, craft, sculptures and photography, then Gallery 1407 occupies a great location on the High Street in Burnham.”