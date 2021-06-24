Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has a new President this week following the group’s annual handover.

Terry Spragg presented the President’s chain to Chris Ashton during a ceremony held on Thursday evening (June 24th), as pictured here.

Terry, the outgoing President after two years in the role, says: “It’s been a challenging couple of years due to the pandemic with fewer activities, but the club has met on Zoom every fortnight and we raised funds for local charities and also presented a new wheelchair to a local family just last week.”

Four local charities – Help the Child, the Friends of Burnham War Memorial Hospital, the Children’s Hospice South West, and the Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank – recently shared a combined £2,000 of donations from Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club, as reported here, and the club also made a donation of a ‘life-changing’ high-tech wheelchair to a local family, as we reported here.

New Rotary Club President, Chris Ashton, has been a member of Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club for six years and says he’s delighted to be taking on the role.

“I look forward to a busy year ahead as normality returns – lots of fundraising activities are being planned for the coming year,” he added.

Thursday’s meeting was only the second face-to-face meeting for the club’s members since the pandemic started in March 2020.