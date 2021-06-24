A Burnham-On-Sea barber has been shortlisted for a national award.

Michael Lowe, owner of Lowe’s Barber Shop in Burnham High Street, has been nominated in the Community Hero Category of The Modern Barber Awards.

The Modern Barber Awards give recognition to the talented individuals, teams and businesses that are defining the future of the UK’s barbering industry.

Proving that barbershops are pillars of the community, the award aims to recognise the barbers that go above and beyond to support their clients and the wider community.

Mike has been put forward for his work with charity fundraising in the town, supporting positive mental health, and due to his long-standing voluntary work with local charity BARB Search & Rescue.

Nominations were sent in to a judging panel of industry experts, and Mike has been shortlisted and is in the final six in the country.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be in with a chance of receiving this award.”

“I wish the best of luck to all the finalists in each of the categories; to be amongst a list of such talented and deserving barbers across the awards is a real honour.”

The Awards Ceremony and Final is being held on 4th July in Brighton.