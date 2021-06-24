Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club says it will remain temporarily closed as staff are in isolation following a positive Covid case.

The popular club in Burnham’s Victoria Street had been planning to open today, Friday, but it has taken the decision to stay closed for deep cleaning.

“Unfortunately we will be unable to re open as planned on Friday due to staff needing to remain in isolation,” says a club spokesman.

“Thank you for your understanding but the health and safety of our members and staff has to be our number one priority.”

Manager Paul Hale told Burnham-On-Sea.com last week he was “gutted” that the club was temporarily closing, but added that “the safety of our customers and staff always comes first.”

“We will review the reopening on a regular basis and keep you updated.”