A Burnham-On-Sea cafe owner hopes to reunite this lost envelope with its young sender after discovering it flying around a town centre street.

The envelope, marked simply ‘Mummy’ in orange writing, alongside a red heart and two colourful shapes, was found in Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Street this week.

Heidi Crook, from Chatterbox Cafe, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I found this little envelope outside Chatterbox cafe on Wednesday – it’s handmade by a little person for their mummy.”

“They clearly put lots of thought and effort into it. I haven’t opened it and I don’t want to.”

“How lovely would it be if the mummy was found?”

Contact Burnham-On-Sea.com if you know the sender to help get it returned.

 

 
