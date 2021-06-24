The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly farmers market say it will be returning to the High Street this morning (Friday, June 25th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm with Covid safety measures in place.

Among this month’s stalls will be Bath Soft Cheese making an appearance with a great line-up of Somerset cheeses.

“A polite reminder, please only attend the market if you are well. Whilst there, adhere to social distancing, use the hand sanitiser provided and where possible please shop on your own.”

This month’s stalls include:

Bath Soft Cheese

Oven to You

Mike’s Pork

Leafy Greens

Somerset Natural Soap

In Clover