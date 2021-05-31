Four local charities have been given a combined £2,000 of donations from Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club.

Help the Child, the Friends of Burnham War Memorial Hospital, the Children’s Hospice South West, and the Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank have each received £500.

Outgoing Rotary President Terry Spragg, who is retiring at the end of his term in the role, has presented cheques to the four groups.

He says: “The Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank is well-known locally as a very worthwhile cause and has helped many local families, most recently during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“‘Help the Child’ is a small local charity registered in 1987 which exists to help children in Somerset who have disabilities.”

“The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital is a well-known supporting charity for Burnham’s community hospital.”

“The Childrens’ Hospice South West has residential and respite facilities based at Little Bridge House in north Devon, Charlton Farm in Somerset and Little Harbour in Cornwall.”

Pictured: Rotary President Terry Spragg handing the cheques for £500 to representatives of the Foodbank, Friends of Burnham War Memorial Hospital and Help the Child.