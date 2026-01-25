7.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jan 25, 2026
Burst water main causes low water pressure for Burnham-On-Sea area residents

A burst water main has been affecting tap water supplies in parts of the Burnham-On-Sea area this weekend, leaving some households with noticeably reduced pressure.

Some residents in Brent Knoll, East Brent and Mark reported low water pressure on Saturday, when the issue began.

Bristol Water’s teams have been working to restore supplies and repair the damaged main.

The company has also been delivering bottled water to affected customers on its priority assistance list to ensure vulnerable residents are supported while repairs are underway.

