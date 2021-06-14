Buses travelling in the Burnham-On-Sea area and across Sedgemoor will soon be transformed into moving art galleries thanks to a new art project.

The new-look buses will appear during June and July following a partnership between regional arts group Seed and the Buses of Somerset.

During the third lockdown, members of the local community worked with professional artists to turn Sedgemoor’s buses into ‘joyful and thoughtful spaces’ for people’s journeys.

Four local artists have been collaborating with members of the public to co-create visual artworks and creative writing pieces to be displayed on 30 Buses of Somerset buses.

There will also be an online gallery of all the work created alongside film of the creative sessions that anyone at home could follow along with.

Artist Fiona Campbell created the project ‘All The Colours’, which has produced images that literally move.

Members of the community sent in collages and images of one particular colour which Fiona has imported into her chameleons as photo mosaics to be lenticular printed.

Fiona says: “Lenticular prints are holographic, making images almost cinematic. As the bus moves, or viewers move past the image, the chameleon will change colour depending on viewpoint, and the chameleon’s eyes will rotate.”

Jem Dick and Sharon Jacksties are also delighted to be among the team of artists. Jem and Sharon could be seen at Bridgewater bus station informing and entertaining passengers by reciting their poem about the project, and are grateful to the bus company staff for their support.

“We are hoping that artists and writers will enjoy how their work has been collated with each other’s as we integrated poems and pictures, each providing an interpretive context for the other.”

Spoken-word artist Karl Bevis traveled the bus routes to gather ideas of what we find beautiful, as part of his project The Joy Of Tiny Things. He says: “Many of those I spoke to at bus stops gave me a funny look to start with, but we quickly gathered dozens of ideas of the things we find beautiful. The tiny details around us – from smiles on grandchildren to circling seagulls or a spicy curry.”

Karl used countless suggestions from his many conversations to create a series of pieces. Even the bus drivers were involved with their own poem about life on the Somerset bus routes.

Keep your eyes out for the Art First artwork on your local buses – they will be hard to miss!