Burnham-On-Sea RNLI crewmembers have give their support to a local woman’s fundraising walk which will support the charity’s work to rescue people at sea.

Rachael Cooke, from Axbridge, is set to walk part of the South West Coast Path during July, as she aims to raise £500 for the RNLI.

She’ll stride out on the fundraising challenge from Swanage on July 12th and hopes to finish in Lyme Regis or Seaton with the target of walking 14 to 16 miles per day, over five days, for a total distance of 87 miles.

Rachel will be carrying everything she needs on the journey – food, water, tent, clothes and so on – in a large hiking bag, and she will be camping each night along the way. She said: “I would be really grateful if anyone would be happy to sponsor me. I know it’s been difficult times lately, so even if it is just £1 it would be appreciated – it all adds up!”

Mike Lang, Burnham-On-Sea RNLI press officer, says: “The RNLI is anticipating an unprecedented demand this summer due to the number of families taking staycations within the UK, and visiting our coastlines, while Covid-19 has adversely affected our ability to fundraise.”

“We at Burnham-On-Sea wholeheartedly support Rachael’s initiative.”

Rachael’s fundraising page can be found here.