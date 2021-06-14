Burnham-On-Sea RNLI crewmembers have give their support to a local woman’s fundraising walk which will support the charity’s work to rescue people at sea.
Rachael Cooke, from Axbridge, is set to walk part of the South West Coast Path during July, as she aims to raise £500 for the RNLI.
She’ll stride out on the fundraising challenge from Swanage on July 12th and hopes to finish in Lyme Regis or Seaton with the target of walking 14 to 16 miles per day, over five days, for a total distance of 87 miles.
Mike Lang, Burnham-On-Sea RNLI press officer, says: “The RNLI is anticipating an unprecedented demand this summer due to the number of families taking staycations within the UK, and visiting our coastlines, while Covid-19 has adversely affected our ability to fundraise.”
“We at Burnham-On-Sea wholeheartedly support Rachael’s initiative.”
Rachael’s fundraising page can be found here.