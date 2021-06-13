A new mobile cafe has opened for the summer season on the southern end of Burnham-On-Sea seafront near the Sailing Club.

The Pod Street Food and Bar is selling a wide range of hot and cold food and drinks at weekends to passers-by and its owner, Marie Booton, says she has received plenty of positive feedback.

“I spotted an opportunity as there are no facilities at this of the seafront, and we have received so many positive comments from customers so far,” says Marie.

Open at weekends, the business has been awarded a concession by Sedgemoor District Council to operate on the South Esplanade.

“Our fresh jacket potatoes with a range of tasty fillings are providing popular and I intend to offer children’s meal boxes soon and other hot food.”

It is also selling hot and cold drinks. Marie is offering a 10% reduction to NHS staff, those in the armed forces and Blue Light Card holders.