Busy Burnham-On-Sea road junction set to close over nine days in daytime for resurfacing

Motorists in Burnham-On-Sea are being advised of upcoming daytime road closures at a busy town centre junction due to resurfacing works scheduled for November.

Somerset Highways has confirmed that Old Station Approach, Pier Street, and Abingdon Street will be temporarily closed between 7.30am and 6.00pm daily from Monday 4th November to Wednesday 12th November 2025.

The closure will allow essential resurfacing works to be carried out by Heidelberg on behalf of Somerset Highways.

A Somerset Highways spokesperson said: “The works are expected to commence 4th November 2025 and the restrictions will apply when indicated by traffic signs.”

The junction has been the subject of concern in recent months due to a number of potholes, and the resurfacing aims to improve safety and road conditions for drivers and pedestrians.

The affected areas are:

Old Station Approach – from the junction with Abingdon Street, eastwards for 63 metres

For enquiries about the works, Somerset Highways can be contacted on 0300 123 2224 quoting reference number ttro582748N.