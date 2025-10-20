Somerset Council highlights support services during Domestic Abuse Awareness Month

Somerset Council is marking Domestic Abuse Awareness Month during October by reminding residents across the county — including Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge — that help is available for anyone affected by domestic abuse.

The council is urging people to learn how to recognise the signs of abuse and to reach out for support, whether for themselves or someone they know. Domestic abuse can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or background, and isn’t always physical. It can also be emotional, psychological, economic, or sexual — defined by the use of power and control to cause harm, fear, or isolation within a relationship.

Cllr Federica Smith-Roberts, Lead Executive Member for Communities at Somerset Council, said: “No one should ever feel unsafe in their own home. Domestic Abuse Awareness Month is a chance for all of us to come together — to talk about abuse, to challenge it, and to make sure that people know where to turn for help. Somerset Domestic Abuse Service is here for anyone affected — offering support, safety and hope.”

The Somerset Domestic Abuse Service offers free, confidential advice and support to anyone affected, including children and young people. Their team provides tailored emotional and practical support, safety planning, housing and legal advice, and access to counselling. They also offer help for those who want to change their abusive behaviour.

The service works closely with police, health professionals, and community groups to ensure people receive the right support at the right time. Free online training is also available to help residents spot the signs of abuse.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, support is available every day. Call 0800 69 49 999 (8am–8pm, 7 days a week), email domesticabuseservice@somerset.gov.uk, or visit the Somerset Domestic Abuse website for live chat and further resources.

In an emergency, always call 999. If you cannot speak, press 55 when prompted to be connected to the police via the Silent Solution system. For those who are deaf or speech-impaired, emergencySMS.net and 999 BSL offer alternative ways to get help.