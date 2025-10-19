Power restored to 73 homes after residents woke to ‘sparking and crackling’ power lines

Dozens of homes in East Huntspill were left without electricity on Sunday (October 19th) following a dramatic power lines fault.

Residents woke to loud electrical cracks and flashes due to a fault on an electricity pole in Church Lane.

Burnham-On-Sea Fire Station sent a crew to the scene, closing the lane to traffic as a safety precaution.

National Grid engineers isolated the fault to carry out repairs, with a total of 73 homes left without power.

Local resident Holly Piper saw “large sparks” shooting into the air, while Paul Chamberlain added: “I heard loud electrical cracks and saw multiple flashes as sparks flew off the top of the pole.”

“We called the emergency services, the fire crew was quickly on scene within minutes and National Grid followed on to make the repairs.”

Power was restored later in the day, and residents praised the swift response from emergency services and engineers.

National Grid apologised for the disruption, which it said had been caused by a low voltage fault after damage to the lines.