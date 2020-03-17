A new restaurant specialising in desserts has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week.

‘Just Desserts’ in College Street opened on Monday for the first time. It is specialising in Belgian waffles, American pancakes, crepes, cheesecakes, cakes and quality ice creams.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Steve Woods said: “We had a great opening day with lots of positive feedback about the menu we are offering.”

“We are offering a wide range of desserts for all tastes – including the best choice of ice creams in the area with 32 mouth-watering flavours in total!”

“They range from traditional flavours like strawberry and clotted vanilla cream to Banoffee, Nutella and Baileys.”

“All our food is sourced locally and is freshly prepared here in Burnham. It’s something new for the town.”

“We had over 100 customers and thank everyone for their support.”

Burnham Chamber of Trade welcomed the opening, with a spokesman adding: “It’s great to see this new business opening in Burnham. It is a tasty addition to the wide range of eating places in our town centre.”

The premises was formerly home to the Britannia Building Society and Co-operative Bank, as reported here. The new business can also be followed here and on Instagram.