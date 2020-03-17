A Burnham-On-Sea woman has launched a charity fundraising campaign in memory of her 19 year-old brother who died last year.

Ross Burland tragically took his own life just weeks before his 20th birthday whilst working away in May 2019.

His sister, Kate, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It came as such a huge devastating shock to all his family and friends as no-one had any idea how much he was suffering.”

“Since this has happened there has not been a day that goes by where we don’t think about him, and this is why we have decided to set up a fundraising event to raise money for the local mental health charity ‘In Charleys Memory’, a charity that helps young people between 11-25 and their families with mental health struggles.”

She adds: “Ross’ good friend, Joe Ashwell, proposed the idea a couple months ago about doing a huge challenge, spread over two days in memory of Ross, but to also raise money for a charity that our family would select.“

“Over the last few weeks we have had many conversations with Joe and our family to organise this huge event.”

The challenge will be spread over the weekend of 18th and 19th April. It starts with a 16 mile walk, from Wellington to Wimbleball Lake. There is also a rowing challenge around the circumference of the lake, then people will camp overnight. There will also be a cycle ride for 21 miles to Taunton’s Canal Road and, finally, a run of 13 miles ending in the docks in Bridgwater.

“There is the choice to do the entire challenge or you can just pick the bits of the challenge you want to take part in!,” she adds.

“If you can’t take part in the challenge but still want to get involved then that’s great, as we still need volunteers for various tasks.”

If you want to get involved with the fundraiser then attend a Q&A Registration evening on Monday 23rd March at 6.30pm at 7pm at The Windmill Bar & Bistro, Edithmead TA9 4HE.

“There we will be holding a Q&A Registration evening, this will give you the opportunity to meet us, get more information on the event, sponsorship forms/posters and sign up to the fundraiser.”

“We are also in the process of printing matching T-Shirts for the event, so if you would like one then please bring along £10 with you so we can order them.“

“Our aim is to bring new people together in memory of Ross, making new friends and to just have fun. The event isn’t a race so any ability can join in.“

“We have made a Facebook page which can be found if your search ‘WALK,ROW,RIDE & RUN – Fundraiser in memory of Ross Burland’ where all the relevant information will be posted, along with sponsorship forms and posters. You will also find our ‘GoFundMe’ on the page to if you wish to donate online.“