The Principle of King Alfred School in Highbridge has written to parents, explaining that the school is preparing for a possible temporary closure due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Nathan Jenkins, Principle, says in the letter: “As a school we want to reassure you that we take the health and safety of our pupils and staff very seriously.”

“Whilst there are currently no reported cases at the school, we are taking all measures in line with current advice from the UK government.”

“These measures include: cleaning arrangements within the school have been enhanced and regular checks of all toilets have been further enhanced and include regular checks that there is soap available in every toilet. Also, signage on the importance of washing hands are on display throughout the school; Extra- curricular activities have been cancelled.”

“Whilst we are currently adhering to government advice and remaining open, as a school we are mindful of the fact that closure may be a reality in the coming weeks.”

“In order to prepare for such an eventuality, we are in the process of collating on-line and hard copies of learning materials, including revision resources for those pupils currently preparing for exams. We have been advised that exam boards are monitoring the situation and will remain in regular contact regarding any further advice on updates.”

“Should closure become a reality, we will communicate with all parents/carers giving detailed information on what work students should complete.”

“Thank you for your understanding and support as always. We will continue to work together to provide a safe environment for our school community.”