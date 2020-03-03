Burnham-On-Sea’s chairperson and the business development officer has opened the 73rd annual Highbridge Festival of The Arts.

The business development officer, Beccy Armory shared her excitement with the audience about her first ever Highbridge Festival, pictured below, and praised the long-running, popular festival during an opening ceremony at 9am, Monday 2nd March.

This year’s special event runs from 2nd-14th March across two venues – The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Community Hall.

Speech and Drama will be held on Monday 2nd March and Tuesday 3rd March. The dance sessions will run on Wednesday 4th March, Thursday 5th March, Friday 6th March, Saturday 7th March and Sunday 8th March.

The following week will be about music competitions and will take place at The Highbridge Community Hall on Monday 9th March, Tuesday 10th March, Wednesday 11th March, Thursday 12th March, Friday 13th March and Saturday 14th March.

The adjudicator, Mrs Eleanor McLeod, said how much she enjoyed such a varied day of speech and drama.

Class 118B Choral Speech Own Choice

1st Burnham Infants School

Class 118C Choral Speech Own Choice

1st St Andrew’s CE Junior School Group 1

2nd= St Andrew’s CE Junior School Group 2

2nd= Rowling Class, Brent Knoll School

3rd St Andrew’s CE Junior School Group3

Class 118D Choral Speech Own Choice

1st Morpurgo Class, Brent Knoll School

2nd North Petherton Junior School

Class 124D Group Theme

1st North Petherton Junior School

Class 132D Original Short Story

1st Venice Winstone

2nd Morwenna Fuller

3rd Georgia Hallam

Class 130D Duologue Scripted

1st Emma Paine & Miles Wring

2nd Morwenna Fuller & Rebecca Barter

Class 115D Original Poetry

1st Morwenna Fuller

Class 128D Monologue Scripted

1st Emma Paine

2nd Miles Wring

3rd Morwenna Fuller

Class 128E Monologue Scripted

1st Maya Campbell

Class 120D Public Speaking

1st Emma Paine

2nd Austin Pike

Class 120E Public Speaking

1st Maya Campbell

Class 108 Verse Speaking Year 7

1st Emma Paine

Class 109 Verse Speaking Year 8

1st Lola Edwards

Class 110 Verse Speaking Year 9

1st Maya Campbell

Class 125D Devised Drama

1st King Alfred Academy Drama Club Group 2

2nd King Alfred Academy Drama Club Group 1

Class 117D Themed Poetry

1st Morwenna Fuller

Class 117E Themed Poetry

1st Lola Edwards

Class 122D Shakespeare

1st Emma Paine

Class 134D Diary Extract – Original

1st Morwenna Fuller

Class 116E Classic Poetry

1st Morwenna Fuller

Class 130G Duologue Scripted

1st King Alfred Academy Group 3

2nd King Alfred Academy Group 2

3rd King Alfred Academy Group 1

Class 128G Monologue Scripted

1st Caitlin Kelly

2nd Chelsey Depledge

3rd Megan Warren

Class 115H Original Poetry

1st Neil Olsen

Class 122G Shakespeare

1st Chelsey Depledge

2nd Megan Warren

Class 122H Shakespeare

1st Samantha Nicol

Class 116H Classic Poetry

1st Neil Olsen

Class 114 Verse Speaking Adult

1st Samantha Nicol