Burnham-On-Sea’s chairperson and the business development officer has opened the 73rd annual Highbridge Festival of The Arts.
The business development officer, Beccy Armory shared her excitement with the audience about her first ever Highbridge Festival, pictured below, and praised the long-running, popular festival during an opening ceremony at 9am, Monday 2nd March.
This year’s special event runs from 2nd-14th March across two venues – The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Community Hall.
Speech and Drama will be held on Monday 2nd March and Tuesday 3rd March. The dance sessions will run on Wednesday 4th March, Thursday 5th March, Friday 6th March, Saturday 7th March and Sunday 8th March.
The following week will be about music competitions and will take place at The Highbridge Community Hall on Monday 9th March, Tuesday 10th March, Wednesday 11th March, Thursday 12th March, Friday 13th March and Saturday 14th March.
The adjudicator, Mrs Eleanor McLeod, said how much she enjoyed such a varied day of speech and drama.
Class 118B Choral Speech Own Choice
1st Burnham Infants School
Class 118C Choral Speech Own Choice
1st St Andrew’s CE Junior School Group 1
2nd= St Andrew’s CE Junior School Group 2
2nd= Rowling Class, Brent Knoll School
3rd St Andrew’s CE Junior School Group3
Class 118D Choral Speech Own Choice
1st Morpurgo Class, Brent Knoll School
2nd North Petherton Junior School
Class 124D Group Theme
1st North Petherton Junior School
Class 132D Original Short Story
1st Venice Winstone
2nd Morwenna Fuller
3rd Georgia Hallam
Class 130D Duologue Scripted
1st Emma Paine & Miles Wring
2nd Morwenna Fuller & Rebecca Barter
Class 115D Original Poetry
1st Morwenna Fuller
Class 128D Monologue Scripted
1st Emma Paine
2nd Miles Wring
3rd Morwenna Fuller
Class 128E Monologue Scripted
1st Maya Campbell
Class 120D Public Speaking
1st Emma Paine
2nd Austin Pike
Class 120E Public Speaking
1st Maya Campbell
Class 108 Verse Speaking Year 7
1st Emma Paine
Class 109 Verse Speaking Year 8
1st Lola Edwards
Class 110 Verse Speaking Year 9
1st Maya Campbell
Class 125D Devised Drama
1st King Alfred Academy Drama Club Group 2
2nd King Alfred Academy Drama Club Group 1
Class 117D Themed Poetry
1st Morwenna Fuller
Class 117E Themed Poetry
1st Lola Edwards
Class 122D Shakespeare
1st Emma Paine
Class 134D Diary Extract – Original
1st Morwenna Fuller
Class 116E Classic Poetry
1st Morwenna Fuller
Class 130G Duologue Scripted
1st King Alfred Academy Group 3
2nd King Alfred Academy Group 2
3rd King Alfred Academy Group 1
Class 128G Monologue Scripted
1st Caitlin Kelly
2nd Chelsey Depledge
3rd Megan Warren
Class 115H Original Poetry
1st Neil Olsen
Class 122G Shakespeare
1st Chelsey Depledge
2nd Megan Warren
Class 122H Shakespeare
1st Samantha Nicol
Class 116H Classic Poetry
1st Neil Olsen
Class 114 Verse Speaking Adult
1st Samantha Nicol