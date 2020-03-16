Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has issued a statement to residents today (Monday) on how Coronavirus is impacting its services.

The Town Council says it is considering its procedures and actions in light of the Covid-19 outbreak and is calling on the community to be even more aware of each other during this “uncertain time.”

The Town Council offices remain open but the authority has asked that if residents who need assistance should, instead of visiting in person, consider phoning on 01278 788088 or email the offices at info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk.

“If you do have to visit the offices in person, please ensure you do not have a cough, a high temperature or shortness of breath and have not been in contact with anyone who has,” says the council.

“Please follow the hand washing and personal distance requirements on the notices displayed.”

“All staff have been made aware of the recommended hygiene and personal distancing recommendations and have put in place procedures for wiping down high contact areas like door handles, taps, tables, buttons and the like.”

Meanwhile, The Planning Committee meeting on 18th March will proceed and the council asks all attendees to “respect the personal distance of others in the room.”

“The Council is considering the necessity of its other meetings scheduled this month and subsequently the Finance & Resources Committee meeting on 16th March, along with the Town Improvements Committee meeting on 23rd March, are cancelled.”

“Any items requiring resolution will move to the next appropriate agenda. All updates will be posted to the town council website at www.burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk.”

The council also issued a statement on the Princess Theatre, adding: “The Princess Theatre’s Business Development Officer is closely monitoring the position with regards the advice being given to community events venues and will discuss her recommendations with the Management Committee.”

“Volunteers have been made aware that, whilst their contribution to running the theatre is hugely appreciated, they should not feel under any obligation to attend if they are concerned about doing so.”

Cllr Andy Brewer, Town Mayor, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “At present, we have not been notified of any confirmed positive tests for Covid-19 in the Burnham-on-Sea & Highbridge area, however we must all be careful to follow the official advice given by the government and its medical advisors.”

“I would like to request that we are all mindful of elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbours and that we do what we can to help them through this uncertain time”.

Furthermore, Cllr Phil Harvey and Cllr Peter Clayton will submit a joint proposal to the Town Council in April to request that an initial sum of £5,000 is earmarked from the grants budget to give emergency assistance, if required, to the Burnham and Highbridge food bank.

The councillors said: “We are aware that food banks are receiving fewer donations and there is concern that our local food bank might face increased demand on its already low stocks if people lose income. We are submitting a proposal to the Council for its agreement to support this vital service.”

If you would like to make a donation to the food bank, please visit: http://highbridgearea.foodbank.org.uk/