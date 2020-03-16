Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade has issued a rallying cry for residents to support the town’s small shops and businesses during a “challenging” few months ahead due to Coronavirus.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the chamber said: “In these incredibly challenging times, it is more important than ever that people support Burnham’s small independent shops and businesses.”

“We are very fortunate to have a superb range of shops including bakers, a fishmonger, a grocer, cake shop, gift shops, jewellers, barbers, newsagents, hardware store and so much more.”

“They will all need our support more than ever during the days, weeks and months to come during what looks like being a very difficult year.”

“Burnham Chamber of Trade wishes all our local businesses well and greatly values every one of them. Please support them.”

The Chamber of Trade has also launched a new ‘Love Burnham’ brand to support the town centre’s shops and small businesses and encourage residents to use the town centre more often.