A new group of community-spirited residents has been formed to help local people affected by Coronavirus over the next few weeks and months.

The group of 50 local volunteers, called ‘Burnham and Highbridge Coronavirus Community Support’ aims to deliver shopping and other urgent items to doors across the Burnham and Highbridge area and also provide help to needy residents when needed.

“For some people, particularly the elderly and vulnerable who have health concerns, this is a troubling time and they may be afraid to go out,” Helen Groves told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“An appeal for helpers was put on social media this week and within a few hours we’d gathered a long list of kind people keen to help.”

“It actually made me feel emotional that so people are keen to help at such a time.”

“This is not political in any way – it’s simply an independent group of local people keen to help others in our community.”

The group also plans to provide emotional support if required. “Some people are already feeling worried, cut off and isolated. They need friendship and support, which we hope to provide as well.”

Anyone requiring help – or who would like to become a helper – can get in touch with Helen on 07706 422328 or see the Facebook page. They will be liaising with Hands Of Change Burnham and Highbridge.

She added that any donations of surplus hand gel, paracetamol and dry pasta for those with urgent needs would also be welcomed.