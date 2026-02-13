Call for better family-friendly public toilet access in Burnham and Highbridge

A proposal to improve access to public toilets in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge has been raised by a town councillor, who says more support is needed for parents with young children.

In a report presented to the Town Council, Cllr Lesley Millard is highlighting concerns from residents about the difficulties adults face when trying to use public toilets while managing pushchairs.

She said: “Access to suitable toilet facilities is essential for everyone, especially for families with young children. In Burnham and Highbridge, there have been concerns raised regarding the difficulties faced by adults with children, particularly those using pushchairs, in accessing toilets safely and conveniently.”

Cllr Millard added that manoeuvring a pushchair into existing facilities can be “difficult and sometimes unsafe”.

After speaking with the Town Clerk, she learned that families are permitted to use the disabled toilets — but only if they apply for a special key.

To address the issue, three proposals are being put forward for discussion by the council at meeting next week:

Raise awareness that families are allowed to use disabled toilets, with clear guidance on how to apply for a key.

that families are allowed to use disabled toilets, with clear guidance on how to apply for a key. Explore creating a dedicated family stall within the Esplanade toilet block, particularly important during the busy summer season.

within the Esplanade toilet block, particularly important during the busy summer season. Ensure future toilet plans in both towns include family-friendly facilities as standard.

Cllr Millard says the changes would help ensure public toilets are accessible and practical for residents and visitors alike.

“By taking these steps, we can make public toilet facilities more accessible and family‑friendly,” she said.