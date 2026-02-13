MP urges Somerset Council to use bus funding in Burnham-On-Sea area

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has written to Somerset Council urging it to spend some of the new Government bus cash on better services across the area.

In a letter to Councillor Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, the MP for Burnham and Highbridge highlighted the opportunity presented by more than £24.7 million in Department for Transport funding allocated to Somerset up to April 2030, including around £13.1 million for revenue spending that can be used to reduce running costs for passengers.

Somerset Council says that a ‘substantial amount’ is being used to fund the 21 service between Taunton, Bridgwater, and Burnham-On-Sea, and that the money needs to be used to support existing services.

In his letter, Ashley Fox set out concerns in three key areas. In Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge, residents have said buses to nearby villages and Weston-super-Mare are ‘poor’, especially on Sundays, and want reliable year-round services that start earlier and run later.

In rural villages, Mr Fox said services are often thin or non-existent, and residents complain the Slinky bus service is hard to book and needs lots of advance planning. In January, the MP launched a survey asking residents their opinion on the bus services.

Ashley Fox has asked Somerset Council to use the new funding to invest in more frequent and reliable services, improved timetabling, and additional village stops.

He said: “Improved, reliable, and year-round bus services are essential for young people, workers, older residents, and those accessing public services.

“Without targeted investment in rural routes and off-season provision, there is a real risk that many communities will be left behind as transport improvements focus primarily on urban centres or seasonal demand.”

Somerset Council said the Bus Services Fund will be used towards supporting the current services.

The council said: “In terms of the Bus Services Fund, a substantial amount is being used in the town to fund the evening 21 service between Taunton, Bridgwater and Burnham, and we are doubling the frequency Monday to Saturday of the town B1 service as well as extending it to Sunday.”

“In total, four bus routes and our digital demand-responsive transport service are being funded by the Bus Services Fund, and a further seven are being funded by our transport budget.”

“In addition, money from the Bus Services Fund has been allocated to look at improving both the existing bus station and the bus links at Bridgwater train station.”

“It’s important to remember that this Government funding has to cover bus services and improvements across the whole of Somerset.”

“We welcome the funding, but it does not represent a significant increase compared with what the Council has received in the last couple of years, particularly once inflation is considered.”

“This restricts our ability to provide new services, as we need to continue to support the services we are already providing.”