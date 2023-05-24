Town councillors have this week called for new recycling litter bins to be installed on Burnham-On-Sea seafront.

During a council meeting, they agreed that the recycling bins should be re-introduced along The Esplanade, ideally in time for the busy holiday season.

Cllr Barbara Vickers told Monday’s meeting of the council’s Town Improvements Committee she is concerned about litter and added: “We need recycling bins along the seafront to collect plastics, paper and food waste.”

Cllr Peter Clayton added that the bins would be best located on the tarmac area near the top of the jetty where there were previously ‘green’ bins.

Cllr Ganesh Gudka agreed, but added that “more education is also needed to stop littering in the first place.”

The council is following up on the request with Somerset Council.