Thieves have stolen a full charity collection box and grabbed money from a till in the latest in a wave of incidents at Burnham-On-Sea town centre shops.

Police have appealed for information following the two thefts on Friday (April 16th).

In the first incident, at Burnham Shopping Centre in the town’s High Street, a Cancer Research collection box full of coins was stolen.

A Police spokesman confirmed: “We were contacted on Friday 16th April by a shop owner about a charity box being stolen. The incident is believed to have occurred shortly before 9.30am at the store in Burnham-On-Sea’s High Street.”

“The suspect is described as male, white, about 5ft 10ins and of an average build. He was wearing a grey or green hooded top, blue jeans and black trainers.”

“Anyone with information about what happened, or saw someone matching the above description, is asked to contact us through our website, or on 101, quoting reference number 5221081162.”

Then, in a second separate incident at Dusicake, located at the corner of Abingdon Street and Oxford Street, a man entered the shop and stole over £50 from the shop’s till.

The Police spokesman confirmed: “We were called at just after 3pm, after a man stole a quantity of money from a till within a cake shop in Oxford Street, Burnham-On-Sea.”

“If anyone has information which could help us identify the offender, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221081412.”

The incidents come in a week when a series of thefts have been reported in the town centre, prompting Police to step up their patrols.

As reported here, several bags and rucksacks were stolen from shops earlier in the week.