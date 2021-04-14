A spate of thefts from shops in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week are being investigated by Police.

A mean thief has been taking advantage of shops being extra busy after Monday’s reopening to carry out the thefts.

Shopkeepers have been warned to be extra vigilant following the series of incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday in which bags containing personal items and money have been stolen.

In one incident, one affected shopkeeper told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “They must have taken my bag from a cupboard when I was at the back of the shop. Notifications started appearing on my phone that my credit card was being used. It was then that I checked for my bag and realised it had been taken. By the time I got through to my bank, the thief had spent nearly £100 on two cards.”

“It’s not the money so much but in my purse was a picture of my grandparents with their hair entwined. I kept it with me always and I’m pretty devastated. I can never replace that.”

Another bag was taken from a food take-away in Burnham High Street who had entered the premises through a back door.

And in a further incident, a ruck sack with a purse inside was stolen from a business in the town centre.

Police have stepped up patrols and are urging anyone with information to contact Burnham-On-Sea Police on 101.