Members of Highbridge’s Friends of Apex Park have been busy sowing sunflower seeds this week.

Volunteers are hoping the park’s wildflower areas will again burst into colourful bloom during coming months.

Sedgemoor’s parks assistant Lizzie Bull says: “A few years ago it was incredibly popular when the sunflowers appeared in our wildflower areas.”

“This year, we’re designating a patch specifically for them which we’re sure will become the feature of many photographs this summer.”

The group is inviting readers to share their photos of the flowers on the Friends of Apex Park’s Facebook page here.

