A Burnham-On-Sea community group is giving hundreds of teddy bears to local emergency services to help children involved in traumatic incidents.

Burnham Lions Club has gifted the Trauma Teddies to Burnham fire station, BARB and other local groups and services to provide comfort for youngsters involved in incidents.

Hilary Peters, from Burnham Lions, explains: “When children or family are injured, it can be very frightening for them. What better than to clutch a teddy to take their mind off things? The Lions have been making trauma teddies for several years and presenting them to groups who can use them.”

“I have made about 250 in total, with some going to Burnham fire station, BARB, In Charley’s Memory, and the Women’s Refuge.”

“A special thank you goes to Material Needs in Burnham which has kindly supplied materials to create the teddies. I also thank Brenda Moore who has also created 60 of the teddies, boosting our overall supplies.”

The Burnham Lions team presented the teddies to Burnham fire station station officer Ian Hazelton on Wednesday evening, as pictured, who thanked them for the donation.