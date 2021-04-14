Sedgemoor sees no new recorded Covid-19 cases in latest 24 hour period

There’s good news on Covid-19 cases in our area of Somerset this week.

According to the official data, no new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in two of the four Somerset districts in the latest 24-hour period.

Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – had no new positive tests of the virus.

It is also the same position with no new cases in Somerset West and Taunton.

Mendip saw four new cases and South Somerset has seen just three new cases.

The rates of infection in Somerset are now among the lowest in the country. The rate per 100,000 of population in each district is 19 in South Somerset; 11 in Somerset West and Taunton; 22.7 in Sedgemoor; and 16.4 in Mendip.