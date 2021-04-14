Burnham-On-Sea’s town Union flag has been stolen by a mean thief as it was being flown at half-mast in honour of Prince Philip this week.

The flag was taken on Monday night, with the flagpole mechanism also damaged on the flagpole itself, says the Town Council.

The flag, located next to the fountain in Old Station Approach, was unveiled last Friday by Cllr Peter Clayton in honour of the Duke of the Edinburgh, pictured above.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey has reacted with dismay at the news: “This is a despicable act of vandalism and is more poignant during this time of national mourning.”

“On Monday night ‘somebody’ climbed our flagpole and stole our large Union Jack flag whilst it was flying at half mast.”

“Not only have they taken our precious flag but have damaged the mechanism and rope in the flagpole itself.”

“So during this period of National Mourning we are saddened that we are unable to replace the flag during this time.”

A spokesperson for the Town Council added: “We have asked Sedgemoor District Council if there is CCTV footage covering this incident and are waiting to hear.”

“The incident has been reported to the Police. If anybody has any information whatsoever please call 101, anonymously if necessary. We really would appreciate your help.”