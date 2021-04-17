Police have this week appealed for witnesses and information after thieves broke into a fencing, timber and garden supplies business in the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea.

The business – Somerlap in Wells Road – is offering a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Police say the break-in happened overnight Thursday 1 to Friday 2 April when thieves took hand tools and cordless equipment from the joinery workshop as well as garden equipment, gates and other items.

A Police spokesman says: “Officers believe a van would have been needed to remove the stolen property and would like to hear from anyone who spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area over that night.”

“We also want you to get in touch if you can help to identify the individuals in this CCTV footage. While their faces are covered people may recognise them by the clothing.”