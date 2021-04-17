Burnham-On-Sea businesses are enjoying a busy weekend of trade as people take advantage of the good weather on the first weekend since the latest stage of lockdown easing.

Burnham’s town centre, seafront and beaches were busy on Saturday as scores of families enjoyed the sunshine. The scenes are set to be repeated today (Sunday) with further mild weather forecast.

Pubs and cafes with outdoor areas were also busy with customers following the recent re-opening of pubs and cafes for take-aways and outdoor trading.

Seafront gift shop Treasure Chest is among the businesses reporting a busy weekend. Co-owner Geoff Lewis told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a great Saturday – it was just like an August day for us. We ran out of some ice cream flavours and saw strong soft drink sales too.”

Lee Bond at the Esplanade Fish Bar added: “It’s been really busy – a great weekend of trade for us.”

Burnham’s Pier Street car park was busy with visitors over the weekend.