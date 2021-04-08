Two Burnham-On-Sea residents are set to run in May’s Town Council by-election.

As the nomination period closed this week, two candidates had come forward to stand in the by-election, which will take place on Thursday, 6th May.

Voters in the Burnham Central Parish Ward Parish Ward will be able to go to the polls and choose between the candidates: Julie Flurry for the Conservatives and Gudka Ganesh for the Liberal Democrats.

Residents should soon be receiving their polling card for the forthcoming elections and are advised to check their card to make sure they know which polling station they need to go to on Thursday, May 6th.

Residents who don’t receive a poll card may not be registered to vote and they need to register to vote by midnight on Monday, 19th April to make sure they have a say at the ballot box for the elections. The easiest way to register is by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

The last date to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Tuesday 20th April 2021.

The last date to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on Tuesday 27th April 2021.

Polling day will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday 6th May 2021.

Voters have three options for casting their ballot – in person at the polling station, by post or by proxy (i.e. they can appoint someone they trust to vote on their behalf).

Sedgemoor will be despatching postal votes from Monday, April 19th.