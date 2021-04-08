A new pet supplies shop is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Monday (April 12th).

The new store, Paws and Bark pet shop, is opening in Burnham’s Victoria Street in place of the former Burrs Cafe.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Donna Berry says: “This part of Burnham is known as the ‘pet quarter’ of the town to some because in a small areas it has Black Rock vet surgery, a pet grooming salon, a pet funeral service, and now our pet shop.”

“It’s the ideal location for our new store offering a wide range of dog and cat food and supplies, plus treats and accessories.”

“We have a great range of home-made pet biscuits, raw foods, and products for pets with special dietary requirements.”

The new shop is also offering deliveries for free in a 5-miles radius for purchases of over £20.

The new shop, which is being run by Donna and her daughter-in-law Katie Berry, is also raising funds for a local blind charity, Vision North Somerset, by selling hand-knitted dog coats, scarf sets and head bands. A donation from each purchase will go to the charity.

Donna adds: “We were looking for a new venture following the pandemic as catering has become very challenging.”